The West Virginia volleyball season will get underway in 2020 with the Big 12 Conference announcing a schedule for all nine teams.
The nine teams that make up the Big 12 Conference in volleyball will play 16 conference matches with no non-conference games allowed this season.
There will be a total of eight doubleheader matches starting Sept. 24. At the end of league play on Nov. 21, the team with the highest winning percentage will be named the Big 12 Champion.
Head coach Reed Sunahara knows that the conference has put necessary safety measures in place for the season to occur successfully.
“We’re fortunate enough to have this great opportunity to play,” Sunahara said. “We want our players to be safe, and I believe we have put forth the necessary protocols to do so. We’re just looking forward to making the best of this opportunity.”
The Mountaineers will open the year in Lubbock, Texas, against Texas Tech on Sept. 24-25 in a two-match series. WVU will also play at Baylor, Kansas, and Oklahoma.
The first home match of the year is Oct. 1-2, when the Kansas State Wildcats come to Morgantown. West Virginia will also host TCU, Texas, and Iowa State in 2020.