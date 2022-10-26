The West Virginia volleyball team will head into its ninth conference match of the season, taking on the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday in Morgantown.
WVU (7-14, 0-8 Big 12) just came off a loss to No. 1 Texas in Austin, and did not look very good against the Longhorns, with the Mountaineers falling in a 3-0 sweep.
The Mountaineers are still seeking their first conference win, and will have a chance to do that against the Cyclones back at home.
Iowa State (14-7, 6-2 Big 12) is having a good season thus far, and handed Texas its first loss of the season on Oct. 19, in five sets.
Offensively, the Cyclones are doing better than their opposition by out-scoring and out-assisting many of their conference opponents.
Defensively, they are being out-digged 1170-1162, as well as being narrowly out digged per set, 13.6 to 13.5. However, they have quite a few more blocks than their opponents, with 215.0 to 171.5.
The Cyclones are led by senior outside hitter Eleanor Holthaus, who has the most points individually with 298. Freshman outside hitter Maya Duckworth is second with 220 points.
Defensively, ISU has defensive specialist Brook Stonestreet, who has 343 digs. Setter Jaden Newsome rounds out the defense with the second-most stops with 159 digs on the season herself.
The Mountaineers are led by fifth-year outside hitter Adrian Ell, as she's been dominant all season, alongside freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller, who both lead the team in numerous offensive categories.
Ell leads the way in points with 275.5 but Miller takes the edge in kills with 236 to Ell's 230. Miller has also added 269 points of her own and is second on the team in service aces with 19, behind libero Skye Stokes' 22 aces.
The match between the two Big 12 conference rivals will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the WVU Coliseum at 5 p.m. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.