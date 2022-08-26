The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team won both of their games on Friday, starting the 2022 campaign 2-0 at the Penn State Classic in University Park, Pennsylvania.
The WVU squad started off the day in a tough battle with Loyola, eking out a 3-2 victory in a back and forth, tough match. West Virginia took sets 1, 4, and 5, while Loyola took 2 and 3.
"In the first match, I thought we were lucky to win," head coach Reed Sunahara said. "I thought it was a great learning and growing moment for our young team. In the second match, I thought we were a lot more consistent."
Later, the Mountaineers had a much easier time with Duquesne, shutting them out 3-0. In straight sets, WVU won 25-12, 25-21, and 25-16.
The Mountaineers improved tremendously in the second match, after having a tough time against the Greyhounds’ in WVU’s initial match of the season.
In the Loyola match, Kamiah Gibson had a stellar debut with West Virginia, contributing 44 assists to the team. Fifth year Adrian Ell had a nice day as well, with 18 kills and 21.5 points.
As a team, against Loyola, WVU had 64 digs in total. West Virginia leads the all time matchup now, 3-1. Against Duquesne, WVU has a 29-19 lead with today’s victory.
On Saturday, the Mountaineers will face a tough team in the Penn State Nittany Lions. The match will be at the Penn State Rec Hall, with first serve at 7 p.m. The match can be streamed on Big Ten+.