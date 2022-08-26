The West Virginia volleyball team celebrates after scoring a point against No. 11 Baylor at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va., on Oct. 23, 2021.

The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team won both of their games on Friday, starting the 2022 campaign 2-0 at the Penn State Classic in University Park, Pennsylvania.

The WVU squad started off the day in a tough battle with Loyola, eking out a 3-2 victory in a back and forth, tough match. West Virginia took sets 1, 4, and 5, while Loyola took 2 and 3.

"In the first match, I thought we were lucky to win," head coach Reed Sunahara said. "I thought it was a great learning and growing moment for our young team. In the second match, I thought we were a lot more consistent."

Later, the Mountaineers had a much easier time with Duquesne, shutting them out 3-0. In straight sets, WVU won 25-12, 25-21, and 25-16.

The Mountaineers improved tremendously in the second match, after having a tough time against the Greyhounds’ in WVU’s initial match of the season.

In the Loyola match, Kamiah Gibson had a stellar debut with West Virginia, contributing 44 assists to the team. Fifth year Adrian Ell had a nice day as well, with 18 kills and 21.5 points.

As a team, against Loyola, WVU had 64 digs in total. West Virginia leads the all time matchup now, 3-1. Against Duquesne, WVU has a 29-19 lead with today’s victory.

On Saturday, the Mountaineers will face a tough team in the Penn State Nittany Lions. The match will be at the Penn State Rec Hall, with first serve at 7 p.m. The match can be streamed on Big Ten+.

Reporter

Jonathan Hamilton Jr. is a sports writer for the Daily Athenaeum. He is an avid sports fan, and played sports growing up. He hopes to be a sports broadcaster someday. Jonathan is excited to write for the DA.