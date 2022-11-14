After seven years, West Virginia University is parting ways with Athletic Director Shane Lyons amid struggles and pressure from school officials.
Lyons resigned from his position with the University following a meeting with school administrators on Sunday, as first reported by senior college football writer Pete Thamel of ESPN.
Lyons, a native of Parkersburg, West Virginia, has been at WVU since 2015, where he's hired three of WVU's athletic coaches, including head men's soccer coach Dan Stratford, head women's basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit and head football coach Neal Brown.
The decision comes at a time when the school continues to struggle with budgetary issues and an underperforming football program, among other athletic programs struggling as well.
The University has hired the search firm Turnkey ZRG to assist in finding a new athletic director. WVU officials said they plan to have a new director selected in three to four weeks.
In a statement Monday, President E. Gordon Gee made comments on Lyons' tenure and the future of the athletic department behind an interim director.
“I deeply appreciate Shane’s leadership over the past eight years and I wish him well,” Gee said. “But with the ever-changing landscape of intercollegiate athletics, I believe this is an opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to our program.”
During Lyons’ tenure at WVU, the athletic department opened a new Athletic Performance Center for Olympic Sports and completed renovations to the Milan Puskar Center, Milan Puskar Stadium and the WVU Coliseum.
Under Lyons, they also finalized the Mylan Park Track and Aquatic Center and led the completion of Monongalia County Ballpark.
In the meantime, Gee has appointed Rob Alsop, WVU's vice president of Strategic Initiatives, to take on the role of interim athletic director.
“I am confident that Rob will lead and assist our coaches, student-athletes and staff during this turning point,” Gee said. “I also know that he will lay the pathways necessary for a new athletic director to make a seamless transition into the role.”
Although Lyons' departure indicates a shift, Gee added that no changes to the football program will be made in the coming weeks, saying the University continues to support Brown and the football program until a new athletic director is selected.
“We are supporting Coach Neal Brown and our team as we complete our season over the next few weeks,” Gee said. “We are aware there are some deficiencies, but we have not given up on the coach and the team, and they have not given up on each other."
The University could spend roughly $17 million if it were to buy out Brown, according to the head coach’s current contract with West Virginia.
Gee said the evaluation of the football team will take place once a new athletic director is found and no changes will be made until then.
"The evaluation of the football program will be the first task of our new athletic director and no changes will be made until that review has been completed,” Gee said.