On Saturday afternoon, the No. 5 West Virginia women’s soccer team faced off against No. 12 Virginia, which ended in a draw in Charlottesville, Virginia.
This marked the second time in seven days between WVU (10-2-1, 7-2 Big 12) and UVA (10-4-2, 5-2-1 ACC), as the two squared off on April 3, with the Mountaineers winning 1-0.
Following over 30 minutes of scoreless play, Virginia got on the board first with Diana Ordonez scoring in the 33rd minute. The Cavaliers were able to take a 1-0 lead into halftime, after putting pressure on the WVU defense to make stops. In the first period, Virginia shot the ball five times, compared to WVU’s two shots.
The Mountaineers—facing a 1-0 deficit late in regulation—found their answer when midfielder Isabella Sibley scored off of a pass from Lauren Segalla. Sibley—a junior from Uxbridge, England—scored a goal in her third consecutive game after scoring against Duke and Virginia over the past games.
There were not any more goals between the two teams in the rest of the 90-minute regulation. WVU and UVA were off to overtime.
In both overtime period—which lasted 10 minutes each—the Cavaliers controlled the pace of the game. UVA took four shots in the 20 extra minutes, while WVU didn’t take a single shot. The match ended in a 1-1 draw after the 110th minute of play.
Goalkeeper Kayza Massey had a great performance on Saturday, recording five saves in her 110 minutes of play. Massey allowed one Virginia goal in the 33rd minute and didn’t allow any more for the rest of the match. The Ottawa, Ontario native had a great play in the 107th minute, as UVA shot the ball, Massey saved the game from potentially ending in a loss.
The West Virginia Mountaineers will await their future of the season, as the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship selections will be held on April 19. The first round of the tournament will take place in North Carolina, on April 27-28.