On Thursday, the West Virginia athletics department announced that the WVU Coliseum will be permitting 2,800 fans per sporting event. The new capacity will begin with the men’s basketball game on Feb. 13 versus Oklahoma.
West Virginia had not allowed fans for any sporting event so far this season. Spectators were allowed in for the first time as the men’s basketball team played Florida on Jan. 30 with 1,000 spectators.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all events inside of the WVU Coliseum