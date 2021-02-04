West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins discusses with a referee during West Virginia's matchup against Gonzaga in the Jimmy V Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Dec. 2, 2020.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins discusses with a referee during West Virginia's matchup against Gonzaga in the Jimmy V Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Dec. 2, 2020. 

 Photo by WVU Athletics Communications

On Thursday, the West Virginia athletics department announced that the WVU Coliseum will be permitting 2,800 fans per sporting event. The new capacity will begin with the men’s basketball game on Feb. 13 versus Oklahoma. 

West Virginia had not allowed fans for any sporting event so far this season. Spectators were allowed in for the first time as the men’s basketball team played Florida on Jan. 30 with 1,000 spectators. 

Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all events inside of the WVU Coliseum

 

Tags

Asst. Sports Editor

Born in Cleveland, Ohio and attending WVU, I study sports journalism and work with U92 sports talk radio, the WVU football team video crew, and the DA sports writing along with the DA sports podcast.