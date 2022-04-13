West Virginia University became the first institution to offer financial education to all student athletes on Wednesday, officially announcing its partnership with Robinhood to create coursework on financial literacy beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.
Robinhood, a stock trading app and investing experts, has become fully committed to the University's vision, offering more financial knowledge and literacy as a requirement for all student athletes at the start of the fall 2022 semester.
The financial education coursework will become a requirement of degree completion for all student athletes, regardless of gender or sport. The coursework will also be optional for the non-student athlete at WVU, becoming an elective option for other students and integrated into first-year seminar courses.
To start, the partnership between WVU will be a four-year agreement, with support from former WVU alumni and NFL quarterback Oliver Luck backing the academic program.
WVU athletic director Shane Lyons was hopeful of the opportunities that Robinhood can bring the University and especially the effect it will be have on the student-athletes.
“We are very excited for the partnership between Robinhood Markets, John Chambers College of Business and Economics, and our Athletics Department to provide a financial literacy education class to all incoming student-athletes,” Lyons said.
“We have always made it a priority to offer this type of educational services and career path seminars to our athletes in the past, but this takes it a step further to provide class credit in a classroom setting. Preparing our student-athletes for life after college is one of our top priorities as a department, and I am confident that the education provided through the financial literacy course will play a key role in helping our student-athletes develop the skills necessary for success in the future," Lyons said.