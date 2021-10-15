The West Virginia volleyball team played its first match in a double-header against the Kansas State Wildcats on Thursday, losing in four sets, 3-1.
This loss is West Virginia’s third in a row after beginning 2-0 in conference play.
The Mountaineers tallied 81 points against the Wildcats, losing the first set 25-22, taking the second set 25-23 and then falling in the final two sets 25-16 and 25-18, respectively.
West Virginia (12-4, 2-3 Big 12) kept up offensively with the Wildcats, but only managed to pull out one set win in four total sets.
The offensive leader for the Mountaineers was senior right side hitter Adrian Ell, who had a team high 13 kills on a 24% hitting percentage, while adding on 14 digs and two blocks defensively.
Senior setter Lacey Zerwas was the leading passer once again for West Virginia, amassing 42 assists and 14 digs to help out on defense.
Defensively was what held West Virginia back in this match, but some Mountaineers still made a good contribution in the loss.
Senior defensive specialist Alexa Hasting recorded a team high 16 digs and junior middle blocker Emmy Ogogor added on four blocks as well.
For the Wildcats (11-5, 2-3 Big 12), they showcased one of their most impressive wins this season, taking down the Mountaineers in dominating fashion.
Offense was the key to Kansas State’s dominance, with sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Carter recording a match high 18 kills, on 25% hitting percentage alongside 16 digs and two blocks on the defensive side of the court.
The match’s leading passer was Kansas State’s junior setter Teana Adams-Kaonohi, who chipped in 46 assists.
Defensively, the Wildcats had sophomore middle blocker Kadye Fernholz lead all players with six blocks as well as sophomore libero Mackenzie Morris contributing 20 digs.
West Virginia will play its final match of the double-header against the Wildcats on Friday. The match is set to begin at 8 p.m.