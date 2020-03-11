Despite the struggles the team had against in-conference opposition in the regular season, the West Virginia women’s basketball team is hoping to find success in Kansas City this week in the Big 12 tournament, doing everything they can to keep their dreams of making the big dance alive.
The Mountaineers (17-12, 7-11 Big 12) will start off their run in the Big 12 Tournament as the No. 6 seed, facing off against the No. 3 seed Texas (19-11, 11-7) on Friday.
During the regular season, WVU and Texas split the series, with WVU winning at the Coliseum on Jan. 12, 68-63, while losing in Austin on Feb. 17, 50-44.
“It’ll be a good game,” West Virginia head coach Mike Carey said. “Texas is playing very hard right now, but both games earlier this year could’ve gone either way. We lost by six to them in a game where we went 0-for-15 from three.”
If the Mountaineers manage to win that game, the road to the championship will be a tough journey. In the semi-finals, WVU would have to play against the winner of the TCU-Kansas/Texas Tech quarterfinal game.
In terms of Kansas and Texas Tech, who are two of the lower seeded teams in this year’s tournament, WVU holds the season sweep over both, with winning scores of 68-49 and 60-53 over Kansas and 67-60 and 71-69 over Texas Tech.
Currently, WVU is ranked No. 71 in the NET rankings, so the Mountaineers have some work to do if they want to make the NCAA Tournament. As it stands right now, WVU’s only path to the big dance later this month would be through winning the Big 12 Tournament.
That itself would be a tall order, considering that in order to win the Big 12 Tournament, WVU would have to go through defending national champion and Big 12 regular season champion Baylor (28-2, 17-1).
WVU will rely on consistent shooting from its starting guards: Tynice Martin, Kysre Gondrezick and Madisen Smith.
Gondrezick was out with an injury during the second matchup with Texas during the regular season. Having her back will be a major boost to the team come Friday as she leads the team with 15.3 points per game.
Texas has two tall forwards in the paint who are consistent in grabbing rebounds, so WVU will also look to forwards Kari Niblack and Blessing Ejiofor to step up in rebounding. On the offensive end, second chance points were one of the ways that the Mountaineers were able to defeat the Longhorns early in the season.
“I hope this team understands that we have to go and play very well in this tournament,” Carey said. “I hope we play with a little more intensity and harder than what we normally do.”
The Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s basketball tournament will take place at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri, from March 12-15. All games will be broadcast live on the Fox Sports family of networks.