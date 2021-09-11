Following its 66-0 win over Long Island, the West Virginia football team has now won 18-straight home openers and has also improved to 22-0 against FCS opponents.
West Virginia (1-1) opened the game with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Winston Wright Jr. The return brought Wright’s season return total to 307 yards on six returns.
In the first half, West Virginia torched the Long Island (0-2) defense scoring 38 points including a score on every possession.
Defensively, the Mountaineers had a near perfect half, preventing the Sharks from passing the 50-yard line in all but one possession. In that one series, the Sharks marched into the redzone but were unable to make an 18-yard field goal attempt.
Quarterback Garrett Greene entered the game midway through the second quarter and opened some eyes in his first drive.
Greene was on the field for 13 plays in the first half and marched the offense 69 yards. The redshirt freshman had one completion for 28 yards and also rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown in the first half.
After Long Island missed a field goal with under a minute left in the first half, WVU took over and stormed 53 yards down the field. With just three seconds left in the second quarter, kicker Casey Legg lined up and drilled a 44-yard field goal to bring the halftime score to 38-0.
West Virginia’s offense started the second half with a three-play 49-yard touchdown drive. Sean Ryan scored the touchdown for West Virginia with a 39-yard reception from quarterback Jarret Doege.
Sean Ryan finished the day with a team-leading three catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.
On the ensuing possession, the Mountaineer defense forced a fumble, its first turnover of the game. West Virginia’s offense took over with the ball at the 21-yard line, three plays later, Sam James ended the drive with a touchdown.
With just over half of the third quarter remaining, Neal Brown put some of the younger and less experienced players into the game. Greene was one of the players who took over in the third quarter and he finished the game with 4-of-7 for 67 yards passing and 14 rushes for 98 yards and two touchdowns.
West Virginia will host Virginia Tech next Saturday at noon, the game will be televised on FS1.