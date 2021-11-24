The West Virginia cross country team has earned two major awards with head coach Sean Cleary being named the Mid-Atlantic Regional Coach of the Year and Ceili McCabe being named the Mid-Atlantic Region Athlete of the Year.
This is Cleary's 15th season as head coach of the Mountaineers and this was just the 12th time that West Virginia had qualified for the NCAA Cross Country Championships in school history.
"These awards are more a reflection on how well our team bought into the system and their desire to run in the big meets," Cleary said in a statement. "I am very happy for my entire staff, as this is very much an award that we all share with pride. Georgetown University had a wonderful year. To have been awarded this honor over their historic program is quite humbling."
McCabe is coming off a historic 2021 season in which she won the individual title at the Big 12 Championships and placed third at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Nov. 20.
This season McCabe was also named the Big 12 Women's Runner of the Year and she earned All-American honors. McCabe's third-place finish at the NCAA Championships is the highest finish in school history.