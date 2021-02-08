The West Virginia men's basketball team's two games versus the Baylor Bears on Feb. 15 and Feb. 18 have been postponed due to COVID-19 within the Baylor program per an announcement by the Big 12 conference on Monday.
Baylor went on a pause on Thursday due to COVID-19 issues within the program that initially postponed games against TCU and Oklahoma. The Mountaineers were originally scheduled to face the Bears on Jan. 12, but that game was postponed due to the two-week COVID-19 pause at WVU.
The Big 12 announced that it will work with both West Virginia and Baylor to reschedule the meetings. The Mountaineers have yet to reschedule their games against TCU and Oklahoma State that were also postponed in January.