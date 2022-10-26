In honor of the 2022 Homecoming Court, The Daily Athenaeum sports staff made its own court selection of WVU head coaches. Each candidate is an active coach this season or will be soon.
These coaches have made an impact on WVU fall sports and have become popular campus figures for a combination of good and bad reasons.
Vote for your favorite head coach, and tell us why. Voting closes at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.
From new faces to coaches with years of winning tradition, here's the DA sports staff's selection of WVU coaches for Homecoming Court.
Head Basketball Coach Bob Huggins
The men's basketball coach, Bob Huggins has 916 wins underneath his belt here at WVU. While at the University, he has led 34 out of his 40 seasons to the postseason.
Huggins has also recently been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, having the fourth most wins among other Division I head coaches.
Huggins has led this basketball team to a lot of success. Currently, he's under under contract with WVU until 2027. Under his coaching, the team has averaged 23.3 wins a season and has made 25 NCAA tournament appearances.
Head Football Coach Neal Brown
He has been through a lot this season, but is he really best fit for royalty? This season alone, Brown is 3-4 and in 1-3 in the Big 12 after a crushing 48-10 defeat to Texas Tech.
Still, Brown has a chance to get back into the running. If he could lead the Mountaineers to victory just three more times during the season, the team could be bowl eligible. But chances of a bowl game become slimmer as each game passes.
Head Women’s Soccer Coach Nikki Izzo-Brown
The founder of the women's soccer team has never had a losing season. Izzo-Brown has led the women’s soccer team this year, going 6-4-7 and in Big 12 play 3-1-4.
Izzo-Brown has coached over 30 women who have gone on to play professionally. She also gave West Virginia its first Big 12 championship, and women's soccer is one of the only WVU programs to win multiple Big 12 conference tournament championships.
Women’s soccer is also one of the few programs that feature a full staff of women at WVU. Izzo-Brown's overall record is 372-127-61 and 156-49-26 in conference play.
Head Men’s Soccer Coach Dan Stratford
The men’s soccer coach may be new to the program; however, he has truly made an impact for team already. He played for the Mountaineers back in 2004-2007 and was an assistant coach before two national championship teams at the University of Charleston.
After a few years coaching in Charleston, West Virginia, he came back to Morgantown and took on the role as the head coach of the Mountaineers.
Since then, the team has been on the rise, with Stratford leading the team to the NCAA Quarterfinal for the first time since 1981 last season. Stratford has only been here for three years, and the program has seen quite a bit of success under his tenure.
Head Women’s Basketball Coach Dawn Plitzuweit
The new women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit may be in her first season this fall, but she has got some big plans for the team. Not only is she one of two female head coaches alongside Izzo-Brown, but she is the sixth ever women’s basketball coach at WVU.
Although her coaching career at West Virginia is just starting, Plitzuweit coached the Coyotes to a record of 158-36 in six seasons in South Dakota. She has been a women’s basketball coach for 15 seasons, giving her a career record of 346-129.
Alongside her winning record, she also had 14 individual winning seasons, with three regular-season championships and four NCAA tournament appearances at South Dakota.