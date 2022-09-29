While countless diehard fans tune into WVU games each year, knowing player quotes and stats by heart, many are likely unaware of what goes on behind the scenes with the sports information directors that make it all possible.
A sports information director, or SID, has many media responsibilities. These can be arranging player or coach interviews, tracking stats during games and even posting recaps on the WVU Sports webpage.
Olivia Sneed, assistant director of Athletics Communications at WVU, serves as the SID for women’s soccer and gymnastics. She said she found the position by chance in an email from the Reed College of Media’s director of student careers and opportunities, Eric Minor.
“I got [his] opportunity alert email that he sends out, and I saw a job for a student assistant with athletic communications,” Sneed said.
Sneed became a graduate assistant and eventually became one of WVU’s six SIDs, who works with Michael Fragale, WVU’s senior associate athletics director for Communications.
Sneed says although the hours are sometimes challenging, the reward of working around WVU sports is worth it.
“When I have a social media post or campaign that does well, that's really exciting and rewarding,” she said. “And the long hours are hard, but it's pretty cool that we get to work football games and basketball games for a living. I grew up in Morgantown, so I grew up around WVU sports.”
Sneed also says her job has led to fun but tiring experiences such as traveling to Denver for the Big 12 Gymnastics Championships, among other things.
“With gymnastics last year, Denver hosted the Big 12 Championship so we got to go, which was a lot of fun,” she said. “I think yes, traveling is fun, but sometimes it's taxing and tiresome.”
Sneed said a SID’s responsibility of providing commentators with information during broadcasts is something that fans may not know about.
“That information that you're hearing the announcer say during a game, a lot of that is coming from us or from a meeting with the coaches we set up, so even though most people don't really know a lot about what SID is, you're ingesting information from SID’s at every turn when you're a sports fan.”
Joe Mitchin, assistant director of Athletics Communications at WVU, is also working as the SID but for men’s soccer and baseball.
Mitchin graduated from WVU in 2014, after studying broadcast journalism and working with The Daily Athenaeum and U92 the Moose. He returned to Morgantown as a graduate assistant after a few years as a sports writer, eventually becoming a SID.
Mitchin says the most rewarding part is working with student-athletes, and the biggest challenge is the hours.
“The most rewarding part for me is to be able to work with student-athletes on a day-to-day basis. I have a genuine interest in learning what their story is, and how they got to West Virginia. [It’s] my number one, without a question,” Mitchin said. “The biggest challenge is, it's a major time commitment. But overall, it's a very rewarding job.”
Mitchin’s work varies throughout the year and week, just like coaches and players.
“In-season, I’m very schedule oriented, need to pay very close attention to when our next game is, to get everything ready. In the offseason, which for me is around the holidays, summertime, that's a time to catch your breath a little bit and get ahead on more long-term things.”
Mitchin says he hopes fans recognize the work and passion SIDs contribute to WVU athletics.
“The role is largely behind the scenes, but I think our work is critical. To promote our teams in our school and our state, I find value in that and hope that people realize the work that we put in and the passion that we have, it still does burn for our school.”