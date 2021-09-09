In a game with few bright spots for West Virginia, Winston Wright Jr. shined on special teams. Wright totaled 217 kickoff return yards which set a new WVU single game record breaking Tavon Austin’s previous mark (199 yards).
Late in the second quarter, Wright gave West Virginia a spark as he returned a kickoff 98 yards where he was tackled at the two-yard line. The 98 yard return set a record for West Virginia as the longest non-scoring play in program history.
“I was supposed to finish that,” Wright said about being tackled at the two-yard line on a kick return.
Wright also played a role offensively as he tallied six catches for 42 yards, but, coaches Gerad Parker and Neal Brown echoed that Wright was tired after the returns.
“Winston got a little winded from the kick off returns but he played solid on offense,” Brown said.
“They did a great job on the scheme, he had a great day on the kickoff return, I would be remiss if I did not admit that there was some fatigue,” Parker said.
Wright has been a weapon in the return game for West Virginia for a couple years now, in his freshman season, he took a kickoff for 95 yards against Baylor. Last season, Wright returned just 20 kickoffs and totalled 425 yards. He is currently on pace to demolish that number as he already has five returns for 217 yards in one game.
While Wright was able to average 43.4 yards per kick return against Maryland, he fell short in punt returns. The junior wide receiver fumbled his only punt return attempt and was pulled from the position.
“On the punt muff, I just tried to make a move before I got the ball so you know, a little mistake turned into a turnover,” Wright said.
The muffed punt did not discourage Wright as he had kickoff returns totalling 29-yards and 48-yards afterwards. Prior to the Maryland game, Wright had not handled punt returns at West Virginia and seemed much more comfortable with kick returns.
“I just understand the scheme, I know how to draw defenders to the opposite side and hit the hole,” Wright said.
Brown recruited Wright because of his speed prior to becoming the head coach at West Virginia.
“He’s had good speed, I first saw Winston when I was still at Troy, he was at a camp at Mercer and he ran in the low 4.4’s (40-yard dash),” Brown said. “When I got this job and he had already signed, I was excited because we recruited him pretty hard at Troy.”
The West Virginia coaching staff thinks highly of Wright and expects a lot out of him offensively as well as on special teams.
“We expect him to be great and he is great and we are going to expect him to be great on kickoff return and at wideout,” Parker said.