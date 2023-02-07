The WVU women’s basketball team dropped its third-straight conference game, losing to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls 76-65 at the Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Tuesday night.
West Virginia’s (14-8, 5-6 Big 12) loss dropped them below .500 in Big 12 play.
Oklahoma State’s (17-7, 7-5 Big 12) win improved their NCAA tournament resume, now two games above .500 in a very competitive Big 12.
The Mountaineers struggled to get on the board in the first quarter, however with 7:02 left Madisen Smith knocked down a three-point to make the score 7-3 Cowgirls.
The Mountaineers would then score eight straight points and would take a brief 8-7 lead. However, Oklahoma State would go on a 9-0 run from the 4:48 mark to 2:52. OSU’s run was punctuated by sophomore guard J.J. Quinerly’s layup.
After the 1st quarter, the Cowgirls led the Mountaineers, 23-15.
Quinerly would score first for WVU in the second quarter with a three-point shot, cutting OSU’s lead to 23-18.
WVU would cut the deficit to as low as four, but would never be able to cut OSU’s lead to one possession. The Cowgirls led 39-34 at the break.
Smith led the first half scoring for WVU with 10 points. Senior guard Jayla Hemingway struggled, shooting 0-7 but got two points from the foul line. Quinerly had nine. The rest of the starters, redshirt sophomore Kyah Watson and junior forward Kylee Blacksten had seven and three points, respectively.
The third quarter was back and forth at first, as WVU got within one point of OSU at the 6:10 mark, as Quinerly made a free throw. However, she would only make one of two. WVU would never catch the Cowgirls. After three quarters, Oklahoma State led 61-54.
Redshirt sophomore forward Isis Beh came off the bench and shot 2-4 for four points, adding two rebounds. Quinerly had seven points in the quarter, and fifth-year Danni Nichols added four to the ledger.
The offense could not get going in the fourth quarter for the Mountaineers, scoring only 11 points and being outscored all four quarters.
WVU went on a horrific scoring drought in the fourth, not scoring a single point for 5:50. Nichols would finally get the struggling Mountaineers on the board with a layup. OSU went on an 8-0 in that span, increasing their lead to 15 points.
Smith and Quinerly would only have three and two points, respectively. Blacksten led scoring in the fourth with four. Nichols would add two.
Quinerly led all scorers with 18 points, while Smith had 16. Hemingway’s struggles lasted the whole game, scoring four points. She shot 1-11 from the field, 0-3 from three-point range, and 2-2 from the foul line. Blacksten and Watson both had seven.
The bench combined for 13 points. Nichols led bench scoring with six, Beh had four points, and fifth-year guard Sarah Bates had three points. Senior forward Tavy Diggs and junior guard Savannah Samuel did not score.
For the Cowgirls, senior guard Naomie Alnatas led all OSU scorers with 16 points. Senior guard Terryn Milton was right behind Alnatas with 15 points. Junior forward Taylen Collins had 13, senior guard Claire Chastain had three, and junior guard Lexy Keys had two.
OSU’s bench combined for 27 points. Senior forward Kassidy De Lapp had 12, sophomore guard Anna Gret Asi had 10, and sophomore forward Lior Garzon had five.
West Virginia will look to right the ship in their next game at home against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Feb. 11. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.