After 21 seasons under Mike Carey, West Virginia has officially ushered in a new era to its women’s basketball program.
When Carey retired on March 16, West Virginia began a national search to find their next head women’s basketball coach. That search came to an end on Tuesday, as longtime South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit was announced as the sixth women’s basketball coach in program history inside the WVU Coliseum.
"This day is a very exciting day for us and for our family," Plitzuweit said. "There is a great deal of energy in this coliseum."
Plitzuweit comes to West Virginia after having been a head coach for 15 seasons. In those seasons, she has a career record of 346-129, and has made the postseason 14 times.
Plitzuweit values her players and says she is going to give them everything she has.
"To the most important people in this room — our players. To you ladies, we commit to give you everything that we have," she said. "Our goal is to do everything to assist you in your development on and off the court. On the court we will strive to grow you into the most versatile, complete version of who you can be as a basketball player.”
Plitzuweit added, “off the court we have a goal for you that when you graduate from West Virginia University, you will be as confident young women as you can become and you’re ready to take on any challenges that life is ready to throw your way.”
This past season, Plitzuweit led South Dakota to a Sweet Sixteen appearance and was named the Kay Yow Coach of the Year — a Division I Women’s Basketball coach who embodies a winning spirit and displays great character both on and off the court.
Plitzuweit said she has a number of expectations that she considers non-negotiables. These include being your best, being thankful, and enjoying the present moment.
“Expectation number one is to be your best. Be your best academically, be your best on the basketball court, and the third way to be your best is in the community. To whom much is given, much is expected and we want to give back. And the fourth way to be your best is as a teammate,” Plitzuweit said.
“Expectation number two is to be thankful. We certainly know that at West Virginia University we have incredible opportunities here and we want to make sure we are approaching that with a thankful and grateful heart. We want to be humble; we also want to be hungry at the same time," Plitzuweit said.
Lastly, Plitzuweit said she wants her players to always enjoy and cherish the present. Plitzuweit is a three-time Summit League Coach of the Year, and led South Dakota to the NCAA Tournament four times during her tenure.
“Expectation number three is to enjoy the precious present. I think college-aged kids are under more stress and more pressure than ever before in our history,” Plitzuweit said. “Basketball is not a utopia either. It’s not perfect every single day. Not everything goes well.”
Plitzuweit, who many call ‘Coach-P’, comes to West Virginia recognizing it as a place that many across women’s basketball know and respect, and she hopes to keep the brand of Mountaineer women’s basketball alive.
“I’ve had a chance to coach for quite a few years and certainly during that time you understand the landscape of women’s basketball and West Virginia women’s basketball is a national brand and it is a brand of basketball that has a great legacy and history behind it,” Plitzuweit said. “So, to have an opportunity to be here and to be the next head women’s basketball coach is something that is a dream. It’s something that is really exciting for us.”