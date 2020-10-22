The West Virginia women’s basketball team was picked to finish fifth in the 2020 Big 12 Preseason Poll announced Thursday by the conference.
Baylor was picked to finish first while Texas and Iowa State were chosen second and third, respectively. Kansas State finished just ahead of the Mountaineers with enough votes to be in fourth place. Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State were picked to finish sixth, seventh, and eighth, respectively.
TCU and Kansas completed the poll at ninth and tenth place, respectively.
Last year in the preseason poll, WVU was chosen to finish third in the Big 12. The Mountaineers ended the 2019-20 regular season in sixth place with a 17-12 overall record and a 7-11 record in conference play.
The Baylor Bears have won the Big 12 regular season title 10 years in a row. Since joining the Big 12, the Mountaineers have finished as high as second place one time in the 2013-14 season.