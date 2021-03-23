In the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the No. 5 seed West Virginia women’s basketball team was eliminated by the No. 4 seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, falling 73-56.
“Terrible game on our part, give Georgia Tech all the credit. I’m going to try to be positive [but] we didn’t play as a team,” WVU head coach Mike Carey said following the loss.
The Mountaineers were able to stay in the game up until the late stages of the third quarter, where the team just ran out of gas the rest of the way. This team has dealt with playing with a seven player rotation the last few weeks.
“I don’t want to make any excuses. I think what caught up to us is we didn’t execute,” Carey said. “We saw it in the Baylor game, and we tried to correct it but we didn’t get it corrected, so that’s what happened. But everyone is tired this time of the year.”
Scoring leader Kysre Gondrezick struggled to get anything going on Tuesday night, only finishing with three points on 1-of-6 shooting. Gondrezick — a redshirt senior guard — didn’t attempt a field goal in the second half.
“They [Georgia Tech] keyed on her [Gondrezick] the whole game,” Carey said. “Your players have to make plays and your players need to come off picks. We didn’t have good ball movement, so it was everybody’s fault.”
WVU guard Kirsten Deans finished with 11 points in her final game of her sophomore campaign. The Mountaineers tried to come back behind the help of Deans, but it wasn’t enough.
“They [Georgia Tech] were getting stops and they were scoring, and we weren’t scoring and getting stops, so it was frustrating,” Deans said. “I thought we showed some heart but not the heart that we had all year. So, that was a little disappointing.”
West Virginia will now focus on the off-season, where it will say goodbye to Gondrezick, but have a featured core to build around for a potential successful season next year.
“Well, it’s difficult right now. We need to take a couple of days [off] and then get refocused for next year,” Carey said. “We do have some good recruits coming in. We have a nucleus coming back but I think next year, we’re going to have to be more disciplined and we’ve got to move the ball more.”