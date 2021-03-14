On Sunday, the No. 17 West Virginia women's basketball team lost the Big 12 conference Championship 76-50 to the top seeded No. 6 Baylor Bears.
Baylor’s (24-2, 17-1 Big 12) defense overwhelmed the Mountaineers (21-6, 13-5 Big 12), forcing them to shoot a measly 27% from the floor and just under 19% from three.
“You have to pass the ball,” head coach Mike Carey said of his team’s offense. “You can’t just go in there and throw it up or jack up a three when you’re open, the offense was terrible.”
Offensively, West Virginia was led by Kirsten Deans, who scored 15 points on 3-14 shooting from the field. Kysre Gondrezick had 13 points, and Esmery Martinez added eight points and 11 rebounds.
Defensively, the Mountaineers struggled to get set and gave up several points inside on the break. The Lady Bears posted 54 points in the paint throughout the game.
“When our defense was set, they didn't score a lot,” Carey said. “It was when we took bad shots and they got on the break that they got wide open shots.”
Baylor held a 52-42 lead going into the final quarter, the Bears then outscored the Mountaineers 24-8 in the fourth quarter. Queen Egbo had 18 points and 11 rebounds in the matchup for the Bears while DiJonai Carrington added14 points.
The Lady Bears dominated the game across the board, shooting 50% from the field as well as holding a 46-33 rebounding advantage.
“Bad shots on our end led to easy shots on the other end for Baylor,” Carey said.
The Mountaineers will now await their fate in the NCAA Tournament. Getting out of the Big 12 can be refreshing for the squad, and they are ready to tackle the challenge that awaits.
“Once we find out who we’re playing, we have to forget about this one and our concentration has to be on who we’re playing,” Carey said.
The Mountaineers will have to wait until Monday to find out who their next opponent will be.
“We’ll treat everyone Monday and Tuesday and then try and have a practice Wednesday because we’ll know who we’re playing after Monday,” Carey said. “The whole team will be quarantined for two days when we get to the NCAA’s.”