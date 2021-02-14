The West Virginia women’s basketball team suffered its first loss since Dec. 18 after a meltdown in the fourth quarter that led to a 72-71 final.
The Mountaineers held a 66-57 lead after the third quarter, with the game heading towards the twelfth straight win for the team. Kysre Gondrezick and Kirsten Deans paced the team with 19 and 17 points, respectively.
In the final quarter, things got rough for West Virginia.
“For us in the fourth quarter, you go 1-of-9 from the three, it isn't working,” WVU head coach Mike Carey said. “When we got downhill, we turned it over.”
The Sooners came storming back in the final frame, with Taylor Robertson scoring nine of her 20 points as Oklahoma outscored the Mountaineers by 10 points. Even with the rough ending, West Virginia had a chance to win the game.
Esmery Martinez and Kirsten Deans both missed shots as time was winding down, but Carey made it clear that the fault belonged to the whole team.
“We did have an opportunity to win; we ran a play and Esmery had a wide open shot and missed it, Kari got the rebound and kicked it out,” Carey said. “We looked slow, we got in foul trouble, and we weren’t getting back on defense.”
Deans finished the game with 22 points and Gondrezick closed with 19. Scoring was not an issue for the Mountaineers, who shot 46% from the field, but turnovers plagued the squad once again.
“Everybody’s clogging up the paint on us, they know we’re gonna drive,” Carey said. “We’re not making good decisions when we get in the paint.”
West Virginia finished with 20 turnovers, which was less than Oklahoma’s 22, but were out-rebounded 30-28.
The precise execution that has seen West Virginia soar in recent weeks was lost in Saturday night’s game and has been slowly becoming less existent.
“I’ve been warning them, in practice and after the last game, that we’re not doing what we did — the little things — to win games,” Carey said. “It caught up to us today. We have veterans, I’m sure it’ll take a day to get this game behind us, but we’ve got a lot of season left so we have to go start a new streak.”