The West Virginia women’s basketball team came into tonight’s matchup against the Texas Tech Lady Raiders riding a two-game winning streak in Big 12 competition and two-straight games that saw 20+ point wins. However, the game against the Lady Raiders was the third in a week, and according to head coach Mike Carey, it showed.
“We were two steps behind tonight, we looked tired and slow. We were told we would be playing this game on Saturday, but if we continue to play like that, we will not be a good team down the stretch,” Carey said. “We were inconsistent, we needed to get the ball inside the paint with our size advantage, but we settled for bad shots and poor passes.”
One area where the Mountaineers were impressive on Wednesday night was bench scoring. Junior guard Jasmine Carson came off the bench for WVU and dropped 13 points. In addition to Carson, sophomore center Rochelle Norris came off the bench and provided the presence in the paint that Carey was looking for, scoring nine points while also grabbing five rebounds off the glass.
“Without the bench, there's no doubt in my mind we would’ve lost this game,” Carey said.
The next game up for the Mountaineers will be against Oklahoma State on Saturday night. Looking to continue the winning streak, an overall consistent performance will be imperative for success against the Cowboys.
“I feared tonight would be a let down for us, and it was. We were tired; simple as that,” said Carey. “They (Oklahoma State) have girls who can shoot, rebound, do it all. If we play the same way on Saturday, we won't win that game. We absolutely have to get better.”