For the first time since March, the West Virginia women’s basketball team will play a game, with its season opener scheduled for Nov. 27.
Last season, the Mountaineers were fighting hard for a spot in the NCAA Tournament by way of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, but that opportunity never presented itself. In a year that was marked by initial success followed by heavy struggles on the back half of its schedule, WVU was left without an official conclusion to the season following the cancellation of postseason play for the 2019-20 season due to COVID-19.
The Mountaineers wouldn’t take to the court together again as a team until Oct. 14, seven months later, when initial pre-season practice began. Head coach Mike Carey and the Mountaineers took to the court that day with a squad left mostly untouched from the previous season.
“The Big 12 is the one who’s been making all the protocols and decisions for this season, but I am just happy that we are going to be playing some basketball,” Carey said.
Carey believes this year's team will be much deeper in the paint with Kari Niblack, Esmery Martinez, Rochelle Norris and Blessing Ejiofor all returning. West Virginia will also see some newcomers in the lineup this winter, including Ariel Cummings, a junior transfer from Chipola Community College, where she was voted to the 2019-20 all-conference team.
Cummings, a shooting forward, will provide strong outside perimeter shooting, and consistency from behind the three-point line, an area where the Mountaineers struggled heavily during their 1-12 stretch late last season.
Senior guard Kysre Gondrezick is the team's leading returning scorer averaging 15.3 points per game in 2019-20. She shot nearly 35% from 3-point range while making a team-best 58 triples.
Inside the paint and close to the basket is another area where WVU will continue to be strong, boasting one of the tallest front courts in the Big 12 conference.
Carey and the Mountaineers hit the transfer window hard over the offseason, bringing in two players in addition to the aforementioned Cummings, in Mississippi State transfer Jayla Hemingway, who was granted immediate eligibility. The 5-foot-10 wing was the 2019 Tennessee Player of the Year and averaged nearly 23 points and eight rebounds per game during her senior season at Houston High School in Collierville, Tennessee.
Georgia Tech transfer Jasmine Carson is also a 5-foot-10 guard. Carson, a junior, averaged 9.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game last season for the Yellow Jackets including a season-high 26 points in a win against East Tennessee State.
"Teams that have a lot of people back will have an early advantage,” Carey said. “Teams that have a lot of new players coming in, with the time taken away, it's going to be a process.”
Another new addition for the West Virginia program is assistant coach Nitra Perry, a former coach and player at Mississippi State.
"Coach Perry has a lot of coaching experience," Carey said. "She has been a head coach before, played Power 5 basketball and played overseas. I wanted to get somebody with a lot of experience here. Other than me, we are very young on the coaching staff, and I wanted another coach who is a role model and a mentor and coach Perry fits that."
As for the season itself, the schedule was up in the air until it was released in early November. The Mountaineers open the season from Nov. 27-28 at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. WVU begins the tournament with a matchup against Fresno State on Nov. 27, before concluding the weekend against LSU on Nov. 28.
WVU will open its home slate on Dec. 3 against North Alabama before welcoming Tennessee to Morgantown on Dec. 6 for the Big 12/SEC Challenge.