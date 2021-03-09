The West Virginia women’s basketball team was dominated inside the paint in its 96-73 loss against Baylor on Monday night.
In the regular season finale for both squads, West Virginia (19-5, 13-5) was outrebounded and out-scored in the paint by staggering margins. Baylor (22-2, 17-1) grabbed 53 rebounds to only 28 for the Mountaineers, including 23 offensive boards that turned into 28 second chance points for the Lady Bears.
Part of the issue for the Mountaineers was early foul trouble for both Esmery Martinez and Kari Niblack, with Niblack fouling out after only 16 minutes and Martinez only playing 21 minutes with three first-quarter fouls.
“[Niblack and Martinez] wouldn't have been in foul trouble if they would’ve stepped back and blocked out and moved when the ball was in the air,” head coach Mike Carey said. “You can’t get lazy on Baylor in the paint or that’s what happens; you get in foul trouble and they start pounding it inside.”
Without the two most important post players being able to play in the second half, Baylor turned a six-point lead at halftime into a blowout.
Kirsten Deans led the team with 22 points on mediocre shooting while Martinez was the only other double-digit scorer with 13. For the Lady Bears, Queen Egbo and DiJonai Carrington led the way with 26 and 22 points, respectively.
West Virginia's leading scorer, Kysre Gondrezick, turned in only seven points after Carey said that she sprained her ankle during the game. He did reiterate that he felt that Gondrezick would be available for the upcoming conference tournament opener on Friday.
“I think she’ll be okay; we’ve got three days to get it back,” Carey said. “She didn't sprain it bad but it’s a sprain, we just have to make sure we keep the swelling down and get her back.”
With a matchup against the winner of Texas Tech and Kansas State looming, the road will not get any easier for the Mountaineers.
“Now we have to go to Kansas City and wait until Friday, and we’re still on the road,” Carey said. “That’s not an excuse; I’ve been coaching over 30 years and I’ve never played four-straight away games at the end of the season.”
Carey remains optimistic going into the conference tournament and is looking to improve for the rest of West Virginia’s season, however far it may be.
“We have to regroup and get ready for the Big 12 Tournament,” Carey said. “We have a number two seed, we’re in great shape. This game did not mean anything in the Big 12; hopefully what it means is we understand we have to start boxing out."