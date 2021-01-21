The West Virginia women’s basketball team earned a 65-56 home win against Kansas State on Wednesday night through an incredible 21-0 fourth quarter run to close the game.
The Mountaineers found themselves in trouble heading into the fourth quarter, and with a 47-39 deficit decided to press the Wildcats and force them into turnovers.
The result was 10 Kansas State turnovers that translated into 19 points for the Mountaineers, turning the game completely around into a dominant ending for West Virginia.
“Overall, I thought our press was really good; if we didn’t do that we weren't gonna win,” West Virginia head coach Mike Carey said. “Once we started pressing and getting steals we were getting layups and then we hit some shots.”
Kari Niblack and Kysre Gondrezick led the way for the Mountaineers, pouring in 23 and 22 points, respectively. Gondrezick scored 12 of those in the fourth quarter off of five Cymone Goodrich turnovers.
The full-court press made a massive impact in a game where the Wildcats thoroughly dominated West Virginia. Kansas State finished with large advantages in shooting and rebounding, yet the Wildcats couldn't overcome those late turnovers.
“We went into that press, Esmery (Martinez) did a great job on the ball,” Carey said. “Our players showed a lot of heart once again and were able to come back and get the win.”
Going into halftime trailing 26-20, the Mountaineers only had points from Gondrezick and Niblack. Carey sighted some offensive problems hampering the team early.
“Offensively, we didn't move the ball, we took bad shots and we weren’t getting a lot of possessions,” Carey said. “I just felt like we were taking hurried shots because we were worrying about on the other end if they were gonna stall.”
Martinez and Gondrezick helped the Mountaineers keep pace in the third quarter, but the fourth quarter run cemented the win for West Virginia.
Another key aspect to the dominating end for West Virginia was being able to dictate the pace of play after allowing the Wildcats to do so for the majority of the game.
“When teams slow you down like that, you get in a hurry on offense and start taking bad shots,” Carey said. “When we got it into Kari (Niblack) and started moving a little bit, we got them moving faster than they wanted too and some good things started happening.”
The win marked six straight for Carey’s team, including five Big 12 wins, two postponements, and a cancellation in-between.