The West Virginia women’s basketball team rolled into Lubbock, Texas, and defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders, 73-53, to continue its seven-game winning streak.
WVU was able to out-score TTU in all four quarters on Wednesday night, shooting 40% from three-point range and shooting 88% from the free-throw line. The Mountaineers only turned the ball over eight times, in contrast to the Red Raiders’ 16 turnovers.
Once again, the Mountaineers were missing players. For this game, it was Kirsten Deans and Jayla Hemingway who were out for WVU.
“We’ve been fortunate, we’ve had some good games with them and some close games,” WVU head coach Mike Carey said. “We felt fortunate today. We were a little bit short handed and came out a step slow and was able to get the win, so we feel very fortunate.”
WVU and TTU met the first time this season on Jan. 13 in Morgantown, with the Mountaineers pulling away late, 83-78. Carey believed the Red Raiders expected West Virginia to take this game for granted.
“This was a big win. They played us tough at home, and they were waiting for us to come here and we were a step slow,” Carey said. “But give our girls a lot of credit.”
On the road, the Mountaineers were able to out-rebound Texas Tech, 43-39, led by Blessing Ejiofor with 10, Esmery Martinez and Kari Niblack.
“Blessing (Ejiofor) was very active, especially in the first half,” Carey said. “Now, in the second half, she just got tired because Kari (Niblack) got in foul trouble and Esmery (Martinez) got in foul trouble.”
Junior guard Jasmine Carson has seen increased minutes over the last four games. Against the Red Raiders, the Georgia Tech transfer finished with 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting, in 33 minutes of play.
“Well, she (Carson) loves it, but I guarantee she’ll sleep well tonight. She was huffing and puffing a little bit out there. She got to go through it, that’s the thing. She hasn’t played a lot of minutes; she came in late to us,” Carey said. “She just now has to get comfortable in what we do.”
Riding on a seven-game winning streak after a great road win, West Virginia is looking ahead to prepare for TCU on Saturday.
“We were able to get the win, it was the biggest,” Carey said. “We were able to get the win and get ready for Saturday against TCU.”