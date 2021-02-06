On Saturday evening, the No. 21 West Virginia women’s basketball team extended their winning streak to 10 games, defeating Texas on the road, 81-75.
WVU head coach Mike Carey was questioned after the game about if the players are able to stay focused during the streak, or do they need help focusing.
“Pretty much themselves, but if they don’t, I have no problem getting them in focus. We’ve got great leadership,” Carey said. “The other day at practice I saw everybody laughing and having a good time. My wife always calls me party killer, well I killed that party real quick.”
Sophomore guard Kirstin “K.K.” Deans scored 30 points against the Longhorns, making that her career-high. Deans shot efficiently, shooting 12-of-19 from the field. Despite Deans scoring 30 points on 19 shots, Carey was more impressed with a different tool of Deans’ game.
“K.K. (Deans) can score, I was more impressed with her defense. Her defense was unbelievable and kept the people out of the lane,” Carey said.
Deans recently dealt with an injury that kept her out of play for two weeks.
“It took her (Deans) a while, she wasn’t running,” Carey said. “It took her a little while to get her timing back, get her feet back under her, get her wind. She played unbelievable today. I can’t give her enough credit today.”
The Mountaineers performed poorly in the second quarter. West Virginia allowed 29 points in the quarter but was able to adjust and hold Texas to 35 points in the entirety of the second half.
“That second quarter, we were just letting them turn the corner and get downhill on us and that’s how they had 29 (points). The third and fourth quarters, I think they had 18 and 17 (points). We did a lot better job in the second half,” Carey said.
In the first matchup between WVU and UT, the Mountaineers crushed the Longhorns, 92-58, in Morgantown. Now heading to Austin, Carey knew it wasn’t going to be another easy win.
“This (Texas) is a good group. They have great players, make no doubt about it. They didn’t play well the first time against us and we played our best game of the year,” Carey said. “We knew coming in here, they match up with us. They have a little bit more size. Their guards are athletic.”
“We knew we were going to have our hands full. It was not going to be easy this game. That’s what made this win that much better,” Carey added.