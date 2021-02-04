The No. 21 West Virginia women’s basketball team pulled away from Iowa State for a 65-56 win on Wednesday night at the WVU Coliseum.
For the Mountaineers, it was Kysre Gondrezick that led the game in scoring with 24 points. Madisen Smith added 15 behind her while Kari Niblack had nine rebounds. The leading scorer in the Big 12, Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, was limited to 17 points as the only Cyclone in double digits.
Both teams had a rough night scoring points, with West Virginia shooting 39% from the field and Iowa State shooting 34%. Despite this, the Mountaineers were able to grind out another win, with head coach Mike Carey praising his team after the game.
“They think they’re gonna win (every game),” Carey said. “This team has bought in defensively, and that was great to hear.”
West Virginia’s stingy defense held Joens to just 39% from the field, with Niblack leading the way in preventing another monster game from the Cyclone guard.
“To me, Kari (Niblack) was MVP; she did a great job on Joens,” Carey said. “When [Joens] started backing us down, we went and doubled her and made it tough on her.”
With the inside controlled by West Virginia, Iowa State found itself having to settle for three-pointers. The Cyclones went 11-of-39 from behind the arc while the Mountaineers once again dominated the glass with 34 defensive rebounds.
Struggles on offense behind Gondrezick were alleviated by Smith, who was on a bit of a cold-streak prior. Carey was relieved to see her contributions return on the offensive side of the ball.
“We were struggling to score, and she hit some big shots,” Carey said. “Nobody hated it more than her when she had two bad shooting games. She was still playing well, still playing defense, still getting assists, but this will give her a lot more confidence right now.”
Another part of the offensive advantage was a large free-throw discrepancy, with the Mountaineers shooting 14 more from the line than the Cyclones. West Virginia finished 15-of-18, while Iowa State was just 1-of-4 on the night.
The win has left West Virginia in a comfortable spot behind Baylor in the Big 12 standings, but Carey was quick to acknowledge that the team was far from finished on the season.
“We’ve got eight league games left, so we have to take them one at a time,” Carey said. “This sets us up good, but you’re only as good as your last game.”