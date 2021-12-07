West Virginia broke a two-game losing streak, beating Charlotte 65-54 on Tuesday night, and despite the win, head coach Mike Carey was not pleased with his team’s performance.
“We sucked it up and got the win,” Carey said. “We’re not playing well right now, turning the ball over, unforced errors, forcing the ball, not reversing the ball. We gutted it out, even though we weren’t playing well, we gutted it out and got the win.”
West Virginia (5-2) was led offensively by junior guard KK Deans who scored 20 points. Deans’ status was up in the air on Monday, after spraining her ankle.
“She showed a lot of guts,” Carey said about Deans. “She had a bad sprained ankle coming out of the Kentucky game… There was no doubt in my mind she was going to play. She practiced yesterday [Monday] but if I saw her or she was favoring that she wouldn’t have played with it, she wouldn’t have played at all.”
The Mountaineers turned the ball over 24 times against Charlotte and Carey said he might have to start limiting who plays if they cannot take better care of the ball. As for the turnovers, Carey said he has to try and get everyone on the same page and try to then cut down on the turnovers.
“It may be coming,” Carey said on the possibility of having to cut down on his rotation. “When you go in there and you don’t do things the right way, you’re probably going to come out. I don’t determine playing time, they do. If you go in there and you do the right stuff and you play hard and you play more. If you don’t, you determine your playing time, you want to come out.”
Moving forward, West Virginia has three games in the next 14 days and four more games in total until conference play begins. Carey said he likes the difficulty of this schedule and playing tougher opponents helps him figure out what his team needs to work on.
“We’ll get where we need to be,” Carey said. “This is a tough non-conference schedule. It’s probably the toughest I’ve had since I’ve been here, but we did it for a reason to see what we need to work on and we see a lot we need to work on.”
West Virginia returns to the court on Sunday to face James Madison in Harrisonburg, Virginia.