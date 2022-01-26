West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Mike Carey is embracing his players despite the season not going how he envisioned.
West Virginia women’s basketball has blown multiple third quarter leads. Last Wednesday against No. 14 Oklahoma, the Mountaineers got outscored 28-12 in the third quarter, after leading the Sooners at halftime. The Mountaineers went on to lose, 88-76, and after the game Carey embraced his team’s effort.
“I was proud of our effort. Win or lose I can accept we didn’t play well, we shot terribly, but we played hard,” Carey said after the loss.
One part of playing hard when you are losing games is due to the leadership and the continuity within a program. Carey said his players are phenomenal on and off the court, and no matter the result he is proud of his team.
“We have great young ladies in this program and I am very proud for them to be on our team. I wouldn’t trade any of them. I get mad at them, but I wouldn’t trade any of them,” Carey said.
Following the loss to Oklahoma, West Virginia went on the road and beat Oklahoma State, 61-57 on Saturday. West Virginia has been waiting for junior forward Esmery Martinez to get back to her normal self, and over the past two games, Martinez has stepped up in a big way for West Virginia.
Last season, Martinez averaged a double-double, scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 11.6 rebounds per game.
Carey explained how Martinez struggled after the week-long Christmas break due to illness, but now she is working her way back to full strength. The proof of her work was in the pudding with Martinez, as she has averaged 19.5 points per game and 14 rebounds per game in West Virginia’s last two games.
Carey said Martinez is an example of the players on his roster with how hard she works and how she is not satisfied with mediocrity.
“She’s (Martinez) trying to get back, she’s working extremely hard to get back. She’ll be fine. You know why she’ll be fine, because she’s a good person and she works hard.”
Carey and the Mountaineers have their work cut out for them if they want to return to the NCAA Tournament. Currently sitting at 9-7, and 2-4 in conference play, Carey says he wants to win just as badly as anyone else.
“Make no doubt about it, I'm not accepting losing. I hate to lose," Carey said. "But if you’re going to lose, lose in the right way."
Going forward, Carey stated he wants his program to be recognized for the achievements they earn, including Carey graduating every senior but one.
“We have great young ladies in this program that make good grades, they’re all going to graduate. I’ve graduated every player in my program since I’ve been here, every senior except one," Carey said.
"They’re going to graduate, they’re good kids, they do the right stuff and I just want to emphasize that. And I’m proud of them, I’m proud of every one of them and I will back every one of them.”