Kysre Gondrezick and the West Virginia Mountaineers posted an explosive offensive performance in defeating Lehigh, 77-53, in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
The No. 4 seed Mountaineers shot 54.5% from the field, 53% from beyond the arc and 81.8% from the free throw line. Gondrezick led the team with 26 points while Kirsten Deans and Esmery Martinez were right behind her with 19 and 16, respectively.
“I was just taking what the game was giving to me, I think that’s when we play best,” Gondrezick said. “I was just glad that I was able to help my teammates.”
The offensive performance came after a rugged stretch of play with both teams evenly matched throughout the majority of the first half. The Mountaineers found themselves tied with the Mountain Hawks 26-26 with just under four minutes left in the first half.
“I thought we came out flat, we came out tired, we came out holding the ball; we just weren’t doing what we needed to do,” head coach Mike Carey said. “I thought we took a bunch of bad shots in the first quarter, but I thought the second and third quarter we played a lot better.”
For the Mountaineers, the second and third quarter saw a 14-0 run from the end of the second into the third as well as a 16-0 run to end the third quarter.
This stretch of play made the West Virginia lead insurmountable for Lehigh, the No. 13 seed and champions of the Patriot League.
“We started getting them to take some bad shots which led to us getting some fast break opportunities and then we reversed the ball,” Carey said. “We have so many weapons, we’ve got to trust each other and give each other the ball.”
Apart from the stellar offensive outing, the Mountaineers once again dominated the glass, holding a 40-30 advantage in rebounds. Martinez led the team with 11 which was good for a double-double.
Just as Carey said previously, the team reaped the benefits of the break in action and felt refreshed for the first time in a while after a brutal gauntlet to end its season.
“We’re about seven deep on this team right now and everyone is instrumental,” Gondrezick said. “Given the fact that we had a fresh start from today’s game, I feel like that will benefit us in the tournament especially moving forward when we play teams that are very fatigued.”
The Mountaineers will take on a No. 5 seed Georgia Tech team that could be feeling some fatigue after it went to overtime in its first round game with No. 12 seed Stephen F. Austin.