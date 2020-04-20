West Virginia head women’s basketball coach Mike Carey is not alone when it comes to holding team meetings and recruiting online. Everyone in the country has been grounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, and in-person recruiting visits or team meetings are not allowed.
Carey has held meetings with his team via Zoom for a few weeks now to keep up with his players and staff.
“We send workouts, so hopefully they are doing them,” Carey said in a Monday video conference. “Everyone is ready to come back and when that time comes, we’ll get them ready.”
The Mountaineers were preparing to begin the Big 12 Championship tournament when swift action was taken by the conference to stop all games and other operations. Since then, Carey has focused on recruiting in a new way with online meetings.
One of the drawbacks from online meetings is the lack of development new additions to the team will have when it comes to learning the new system of West Virginia basketball.
“It’s been tough, but it had to be done,” Carey said. “Skill development is very important in our program and we’re not able to do that, but I understand the players shouldn’t be back right now.”
Before the cancellation of the postseason, WVU sat at 17-12 and was looking to make a run in the conference tournament in hopes of a national tournament berth.