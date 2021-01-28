Coming off a disappointing 2019-2020 season, West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Mike Carey turned to the transfer portal to shore up some of the glaring issues that the Mountaineers struggled with during the season.
One of the players that Carey brought in through the transfer portal was junior guard Jasmine Carson from Georgia Tech.
Carson — from Memphis, Tennessee — decided to transfer in the summer of 2020 from Georgia Tech when she was given the opportunity to play for Carey at a higher level with the Mountaineers.
Initially looking at a possible redshirt season, Carson was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA in December.
“We are excited that Jasmine was granted immediate eligibility for this season from the NCAA,” Carey said on the NCAA’s decision. “She brings great experience to our team and adds to our playmaking ability.”
The addition of Carson gave the Mountaineers an impressive option off the bench behind team leader and starting point guard Kysre Gondrezick.
In her two seasons at Georgia Tech, Carson was one of the driving forces behind a Yellow Jackets team that saw plenty of success while competing in the ACC. During her freshman year at Tech, Carson saw playing time almost every game off the bench, and recorded a then career-high eight points against Miami (FL).
During her second year Carson was the starting point guard for six games and saw the floor in every single one of the 31 games that the Yellow Jackets played that season. In three different games that season, she dropped over 20 points.
When coming off the bench, she was one of the most reliable substitutes on the team, averaging 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game while running the offense from the top of the key.
Just before the 2019-20 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carson saw her last game in a Georgia Tech uniform on Feb. 9, 2020, against ACC rival Pittsburgh. She finished her Yellow Jacket career with an impressive performance off the bench, leading the team in scoring, dropping 17 points while also picking up nine rebounds.
Carson announced her entrance into the NCAA transfer portal just after it was announced that the ACC and NCAA Tournament were canceled due to the pandemic. It didn’t take long for Carey and his fellow assistants to reach out to the Carson camp, making it known that they wanted her in the old gold in blue in 2020.
The interest that Carson received from Carey in bringing her talents to Morgantown was ultimately a deciding factor for her decision on where to transfer to, coming to play for West Virginia.
WVU has boasted one of the best front courts in the entire country this season, and Carson is a large piece to that group of players, which also include Gondrezick, sophomore Kirstin Deans, and fellow junior Madisen Smith.
Once the current season got underway, it took a couple games for Smith to get used to Carey’s aggressive, inside-the-paint-heavy style of offense, one that was different from Georgia Tech’s offense, which relied on the three-point shot.
On Jan. 13, the Mountaineers played host to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Carson made her presence known off the bench, scoring 13 points for West Virginia in the 83-78 win.
“Without the bench, there's no doubt in my mind we would’ve lost this game,” Carey said after the win against Texas Tech. “But that’s just what she (Carson) does. Three-point, the jumper or on the layup, she’s a pure scorer.”
In the recent weeks since Carson is becoming a reliable presence off the bench and a mainstay at running the offense for the Mountaineers. In Wednesday night’s winning contest, Carson saw a season-high 33 minutes off the bench. She was one of four Mountaineers to score in the double-digits, with 12 points.
“Well, she (Carson) loves it, but I guarantee she’ll sleep well tonight. She was huffing and puffing a little bit out there. She got to go through it, that’s the thing. She hasn’t played a lot of minutes; she came in late to us,” Carey said after the win. “She just now has to get comfortable in what we do.”