The Big 12 conference has officially announced the schedule for the 2020-21 women's basketball season.
The Mountaineers will open up their conference season at home against Baylor on Dec. 10. They will then play three straight road games against Oklahoma State, Kansas and Kansas State.
WVU will return home on Jan. 9 to play Texas and then will play Texas Tech on Jan. 13. Kansas State and Oklahoma State will also travel to Morgantown in the month of Jan.
Four games in Feb. will be at home against Iowa State on Feb. 3, Kansas on Feb. 10, Oklahoma on Feb. 14, and TCU on Feb. 20.
The last game of the season will be on the road against Iowa State on Feb. 24.