Athletic Director Shane Lyons decided on a new WVU women's basketball coach on Thursday, picking out former South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit to be the next coach of the Mountaineers.
Plitzuweit comes to WVU after serving as head coach for South Dakota from 2016 to 2022, coming away with a 156-38 and 83-10 Summit League record over that span.
“Dawn is a proven winner everywhere she has been, and her track record for sustained success is impressive,” Lyons said. “When we started our search, it was quite obvious that her reputation as a program builder and championship coach put her at the top of our list."
Plitzuweit, a three-year Summit League Coach of the Year, has accumulated four NCAA tournament appearances, leading the Coyotes to three Summit League regular-season championships, three conference tournament championships and a Sweet 16 berth in 2022.
Plitzuweit also achieved the NCAA Division II championship for the Grand Valley State women's basketball team as its head coach in 2006.
Lyons was focused more on Plitzuweit's character however following the announcement, showing his excitement for the brand that the new hire will bring to the program.
“She brings a 73% career winning percentage with her to Morgantown along with multiple 20-win seasons, conference championships and NCAA berths." Lyons said. "I can’t wait for her to start leading our women’s basketball program to its next chapter. Our fans will not only be impressed with her character and leadership, but they will also enjoy the brand of basketball she will be bringing to the Coliseum.”
Following the announcement, Plitzuweit was thankful for the opportunity as well as grateful for those who set the foundation before her.
“I am so incredibly excited and humbled to be your women’s basketball coach at West Virginia University,” Plitzuweit said. “Thank you to President Gordon Gee, Shane Lyons, Keli Zinn and Matt Wells for this great opportunity, their confidence in me and for their tremendous support of our program."
"Also, a very special thank you to Coach Mike Carey and the tremendous foundation which he built and congratulations on his retirement. I am absolutely thrilled to lead our Mountaineer program at the flagship institution in West Virginia," Plitzuweit said.
Plitzuweit succeeds former head coach Mike Carey, who coached the Mountaineers for 21 years and 447 wins before retiring on March 24. Plitzuweit's opening contract will be a five-year deal, worth a total of $3 million.