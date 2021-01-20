This West Virginia women’s basketball team has had a clear leader from the beginning of the season in redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick. However, another player has made her name heard time and again and is emerging as a star for the Mountaineers.
Sophomore guard Kirsten “KK” Deans, from Greensboro, North Carolina, started her career at WVU productively during the 2019-20 season. In 29 games with one start, Deans averaged five points, two assists and three rebounds per game.
Deans shot the ball well from the field with a 33% field goal percentage, yet, her three-point shooting was on the low side at 27%.
In year two, Deans has made a tremendous leap in nearly every statistical category. Through 12 games, Deans averages 32 minutes per game while scoring 12 points, snagging three rebounds and dishing out three assists per game.
West Virginia head coach Mike Carey said that Deans brings the right mindset to the basketball court.
“She’s the energy,” Carey said. “She plays with a lot of heart and she’s tough too. She’ll run through a wall.”
Deans combines with Gondrezick and also Madisen Smith to make a very provoking backcourt for the Mountaineers. The three guards combine to score on average 43 points per game for West Virginia.
“She gives us that meanness and plays extremely hard,” Carey said of Deans’ role. “Also, she’s scoring the basketball, which really helps us. She’s a complete player, and she has really done a great job for us so far.”
The most noteworthy improvement for Deans has been her three-point shooting. Deans is currently 17-for-37 (46%) from behind the arc in 12 appearances, which is a significant jump from her freshman campaign. Deans’ three-point percentage places her second on the team.
Overall, the Mountaineers rank second in the Big 12 with a 38% average from three-point range.
Deans has been at the forefront of a team that has had an exceptional start to the season and currently sits in fourth place in the Big 12. Carey sees improvement in the team chemistry and acknowledged the impact of younger players stepping up.
“I think our chemistry this year is a lot better than it was last year, and I think our work ethic is a lot better than what it was last year,” Carey said. “I think a lot of our younger players have gotten a lot better from last year as well.”