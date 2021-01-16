Without leading-scorer Kysre Gondrezick, the West Virginia women’s basketball team defeated the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, 67-59, in a pivotal Big 12 match-up.
The loss of the redshirt senior didn’t faze the Mountaineers (10-2, 4-2 Big 12) at all, out-scoring Oklahoma State (9-4, 5-2 Big 12) in the second half.
WVU had more adversity to overcome, trailing by three at the half. The Mountaineers at one point trailed by 12 with six minutes to go in the third quarter. From there, behind Kari Niblack and a supporting cast, West Virginia went on an 11-0 run.
West Virginia took the momentum it had in the third quarter into the fourth, scoring 24 points in the final 10 minutes. The Cowgirls attempted to comeback in the final minutes, but the Mountaineers were able to close out the game, knocking down free throws.
Kirsten Deans led the team in scoring with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Deans dished out five assists and was perfect from three-point range in the win. The sophomore guard recorded 37 minutes in the absence of Gondrezick.
Deans was supported by Madisen Smith, Esmery Martinez and Niblack. Smith finished with 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting. The South Carolina native also finished with seven assists.
Martinez added another double-double to her season with now nine games. The forward scored 12 points and 10 rebounds. Niblack had 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field.
Future WNBA lottery pick, Natasha Mack, scored 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting, with 12 rebounds for Oklahoma State. Mack also had two blocks against the Mountaineers.
Cowgirls guard Ja’Mee Asberry led OSU with 24 points, hitting four three-pointers.
The Mountaineers shot 45% from the field, while the Cowgirls shot 40%. West Virginia had a big advantage in second-chance points, with 10 points on eight offensive rebounds.
WVU stole the ball from Oklahoma State eight times on Saturday afternoon.
The West Virginia Mountaineers will get a well-needed few days off until they return to the WVU Coliseum to welcome Kansas State to Morgantown, next Wednesday. Coverage will start at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.