The No. 21 West Virginia women’s basketball team extended its win streak to 10 games on Saturday with an 81-75 victory over the Texas Longhorns.
Kirsten Deans stole the show scoring 30 points on 63% shooting from the field. Kysre Gondrezick chipped in with her typical 20 points, and Esmery Martinez had 12 points to go with 13 rebounds.
For the Longhorns, Charli Collier had 21 points as the second-leading scorer in the Big 12. Joanne Allen-Taylor added 15 points and Lauren Ebo had 12.
West Virginia (15-2, 9-2 Big 12) got off to a quick start, drawing several fouls and converting at the line to open up a lead. Deans began the game with seven points in helping the Mountaineers get off to an 18-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Texas (13-5, 7-4 Big 12)came storming back in the second period, shooting 64% in the interim while adding seven points off of West Virginia turnovers. Collier added 11 points in the quarter as the Longhorns took a 40-39 lead going into halftime.
The second half was all West Virginia, with a huge third quarter opening up a lead for the Mountaineers. Deans and Gondrezick got to the rim at will, putting up 18 points in the paint and using the penetration to kick out for shooting opportunities.
Going into the fourth, the Mountaineers held a 63-58 lead that they would not give up.
The teams traded three-pointers through Gondrezick and Allen-Taylor to give West Virginia a one-point lead with 4:54 left. The Mountaineers outscored Texas 11-6 down the stretch to pull out a close win. The entire lineup down that stretch scored points, with Gondrezick, Deans, Martinez, Kari Niblack and Madisen Smith helping to close out the victory.
West Virginia dominated inside, grabbing ten more rebounds than the Longhorns and drawing several fouls on the offensive side. The Mountaineers shot 86% from the line while Texas was 55% from the charity stripe.
West Virginia returns to Morgantown to face the Kansas Jayhawks on Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is 7 p.m. on ESPN+.