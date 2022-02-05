The West Virginia women's basketball team lost a heartbreaker down the stretch as it was edged out by two points, 101-99, at Oklahoma after double overtime.
It was guard Madi Williams that broke the tie with two points inside the paint as the clock read nine seconds remaining. The ensuing chance for the Mountaineers to respond ended in devastating fashion with a Madisen Smith turnover.
For the Sooners (20-3, 9-2 Big 12), guard Taylor Robertson was once again lethal from three-point land, posting 26 points on 50 percent shooting from behind the arc. Williams added 22 points and nine rebounds in a similarly monstrous performance while guard Kelbie Washington provided 17 points and seven assists.
As for the Mountaineers (11-9, 4-6), forward Ari Gray paced the squad with a career-high 25 points during her West Virginia career. Forward Kari Niblack posted a double-double behind her with 22 points and 12 rebounds while Smith and guard Jayla Hemingway added 18 and 16 points, respectively.
The first quarter of play was completely even between the squads with both teams going on runs. Niblack scored the first four points for the Mountaineers early as they jumped out to a 9-2 lead at the first media break. The Sooners went on a run to take the lead from West Virginia going into the second quarter, 17-15.
In the second period, it was West Virginia that scored the final six points of the half to gain a lead going into the halftime break. Three different Mountaineers contributed to the run to make the score 37-31 at halftime.
Coming out of the break, both teams were trading points at a rapid pace. The Mountaineers opened up as wide as a 12 point lead in the third quarter, yet Oklahoma stormed back once again to tie things up 59-59 going into the final quarter of regulation.
Once again, both teams were scoring well, but it was West Virginia that opened up another lead as they were up by seven with just under three minutes left. What ensued was two points for Williams, a three-pointer by Robertson to cut the WVU lead to two points, a made free-throw by Smith, and a foul on a three-point attempt by Robertson with 18 seconds left.
Robertson came up clutch with her free throws and sent the game to overtime after Gray missed a shot for the win.
In the first overtime period, West Virginia held as large as a five point lead, and it seemed like a three-pointer from Hemingway with 44 seconds left could have potentially won the game. However, it was Robertson once again who came up with a reply and tied the game back up with a three of her own.
In the end, Williams was able to give the Sooners a massive win and send the Mountaineers home with a heartbreaking loss. Oklahoma mostly dominated the second overtime as they jumped out to a five-point lead, but West Virginia remained resilient as guard JJ Quinerly tied the contest at 99 with 32 seconds left. Williams made the winner with just nine seconds remaining.
The Mountaineers will return to action on Wednesday when they host Kansas for another Big 12 matchup. The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.