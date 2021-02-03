The West Virginia women’s basketball team is currently on an incredible win streak as its won eight straight games heading into its matchup against Iowa State on Wednesday night.
Many things have melded together to put the Mountaineers in position to compete for a Big 12 regular season title and an NCAA Tournament berth. One of the most significant aspects of this team has been rebounding, and that could not be possible without the play of sophomore forward Esmery Martinez.
Martinez joined the West Virginia program prior to the 2019-20 season ranked in the top 100 of ESPN’s women’s basketball recruits out of high school. In her freshman season, Martinez had solid numbers averaging six points and seven rebounds in 29 appearances.
With the cancelation of postseason play and the uncertainty heading into the summer about the upcoming 2020 season, Martinez had time to hone her skills. WVU head coach Mike Carey credited Martinez’s work ethic during the pandemic as she was unable to have a full offseason of workouts in Morgantown.
“She really didn’t have full workouts because of COVID-19,” Carey said. “You have to give her a lot of credit. She was getting in places and working out on her own.”
Whatever Martinez was able to do, it worked. In 15 games this season, Martinez has started all of them, has more than doubled her points per game average and has nearly doubled her rebounding average.
Martinez currently ranks No. 3 in the Big 12 in rebounding as she averages 12 boards per game. She sits at No. 16 in the conference in points per game with an average of 14 points per contest. West Virginia has three players ranked in the top 20 in the Big 12 in scoring with Kysre Gondrezick and Kirstin Deans also joining Martinez.
When Martinez was able to return to Morgantown, Carey focused on getting her to work out with the guards to develop her scoring ability.
“When she was here, we were able to work with her and she did a great job,” Carey said. “We put her with the guards a lot. We put her with the guards to help her with her ball handling and outside shooting. She always was a great rebounder, and she could always finish around the rim, but you have to keep adding to your game.”
Martinez utilized that development in her scoring as she has become a force scoring the ball as much as she has been on the glass. Martinez currently ranks No. 10 in the NCAA for double-doubles this season with nine. Arguably her best double-double performance of the season came early on against North Alabama in December when she scored 17 points and had a career-high 22 rebounds.
With that stat line, Martinez became the first Mountaineer to score 15-plus points and grab 20-plus rebounds in the same game since 1992.
“She gets to the ball,” Carey said following Martinez’s performance against North Alabama. “She chases the ball when it’s in the air, and that’s why she’s a great rebounder.”