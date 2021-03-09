In the final game in the regular season, the No. 17 West Virginia women’s basketball team fell behind late to No. 6 Baylor and lost, 96-73, on Monday night in Waco, Texas.
The Mountaineers (19-5, 13-5 Big 12) and Lady Bears (22-2, 17-1 Big 12) were originally planned to play this game in Waco, Texas, on Feb. 17, but was postponed due a COVID-19 pause by Baylor.
Throughout the entirety of the game, WVU struggled to keep players on the floor, as Kirsten Deans, Kari Niblack and Blessing Ejiofor all fouled out. In the first quarter, Esmery Martinez picked up three fouls, leading WVU head coach Mike Carey to put Ejiofor in for the rest of the half. Deans and Niblack fouled out by picking up fouls in the second half.
Baylor was able to go into the locker room at halftime with a six-point lead. The only reason why the Mountaineers weren’t down by more was the excellent three-point shooting that they displayed in the first half, shooting 5-of-10.
As WVU lost players, the more Baylor extended their lead. In the third quarter, West Virginia still was able to keep the game competitive, as Deans scored 14 points in the period — half of her points coming from the free throw line.
In the fourth quarter, Baylor just floored the gas pedal, almost doubling WVU’s points. In the early stages, West Virginia’s Kysre Gondrezick sprained her ankle and Carey decided to rest her for the rest of the game. Carey says that he expects Gondrezick to be able to play in the Big 12 Tournament later this week.
Deans finished with 22 points on 6-of-15 shooting. The sophomore guard made three shots from behind the arc and seven free throws before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Once Martinez was able to get back on the floor in the second half, she had a productive night with a 13-point performance on 5-of-9 shooting and six rebounds.
As Carey was trying to manage a depleted lineup, he brought in freshman Taziah Jenks, who showed great potential against the Lady Bears. Jenks finished with seven points on 3-of-4 shooting, in just nine minutes.
The Mountaineers will now travel to Kansas City, Missouri, and get ready for the Big 12 Tournament. West Virginia locks in as a No. 2 seed and will play starting on Friday, as it awaits the winner of Texas Tech and Kansas State. WVU will play its first round game on ESPN+.