A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help support a member of the WVU women’s basketball team after Hurricane Isaias affected her homeland.
Esmery Martinez, a sophomore forward, hails from the Dominican Republic. Her hometown of Hato Mayor del Ray was hit hard by the Category 1 hurricane. According to WVU, her childhood home sustained “ruinous damage” due to the event.
Martinez’s family was able to evacuate their home before the hurricane made land, but there is still a lot that her family needs help with. The fundraising campaign, which had raised more than $7,500 as of Monday afternoon, aims to raise money for clothing, food and other items.