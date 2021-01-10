The West Virginia women's basketball team made a big statement with a dominating win against No. 17 Texas at the Coliseum by a score of 92-58 on Saturday night.
“Needless to say, I thought we really played well tonight,” West Virginia coach Mike Carey said, “We were hitting shots, we were passing the ball, I think we ended up with 20-some assists.”
The Mountaineers quickly jumped out to a lead in the first quarter, with Kysre Gondrezick pouring in 12 points and Esmery Martinez adding 8 points.
With a 24-18 score after one, West Virginia entirely took over in the second and third quarters. In the second period, Madisen Smith scored nine points along with six points from Rochelle Norris, while the Mountaineers dominated to the tune of a 19-point advantage in the third quarter.
From there, West Virginia was able to close out the game with a resounding lead.
Gondrezick led the Mountaineers with 24 points, a game-best just two days after the passing of her father, former NBA player Grant Gondrezick. Martinez had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, Smith finished with 17 points and Kirsten Deans had 12 points and 6 assists. For Texas, Joanne Allen-Taylor led the team with 12 points, Celeste Taylor had 10 points and Kyra Lambert added eight points.
Ultimately, the Mountaineers used a rebounding advantage, forced turnovers and offensive efficiency to take control of the contest. The team ended with 30 points off of 20 Texas turnovers along with 25 second-chance points.
“Their guards were stuck in the paint sometimes, and we were able to get the rebound and get out and run,” Carey said.
Another big part of such a convincing victory was limiting Charli Collier, an All-Big 12 player who had been averaging a double-double this season. Collier fouled out with just five points in the game. The Mountaineers outscored Texas 48-to-30 in the paint.
“I thought Kari (Niblack) did a great job on her from the beginning; I thought Rochelle Norris came in and did a good job on her,” Carey said. “Esmery (Martinez) had to pick her up and did a good job; we did a good job fronting her and getting her weak side.”
West Virginia shot the lights out, shooting 56% from the field compared to the Longhorns’ 40%.