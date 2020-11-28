The West Virginia women’s basketball team picked up its first big ticket win of the season, with a dominating performance against the LSU Tigers, 62-42, at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout.
The game plan for West Virginia (2-0) was simple; outperform the opposing team in the paint. WVU did just that, out rebounding LSU (0-2) 31 to 26.
West Virginia also found success at the foul line, using frequent aggressive drives to the basket to rack up fouls against LSU. Overall, the Mountaineers shot an impressive 20-for-26 (77%) from the free throw line.
Junior guard Kysre Gondrezick led the way for the Mountaineers, with another double-digit performance, scoring 22 points on a consistent 8-for-13 shooting from the field and 3-for-5 from behind the arc. She also tallied two assists.
Junior center Kari Niblack dominated the boards for WVU, pulling down 12 rebounds on the evening, 11 of which were on the defensive end. Kirsten “KK” Deans led the way in assists, dishing out four to her fellow Mountaineer teammates, while also finding the basket for 10 points.
From the opening tip on the evening, the Mountaineers handled the Tigers easily, the second straight night with WVU cruising to an early season win following its victory against Fresno State on Friday night.
West Virginia also overcame a costly technical foul to transfer sophomore Jayla Cummingway at the end of the first half, allowing the Tigers to sink two free throws and cutting the Mountaineer lead down to 10.
After the half, the Mountaineers stretched their lead up to 20 with a series of hot shooting, including a 6-for-6 run to open the half.
The game was another complete team effort for the Mountaineers to open the season, and things look promising, as WVU tries to make it back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.
Next up for the Mountaineers is a return home to the Coliseum for the home opener against North Alabama on Dec. 3. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will broadcast on Big 12 Now through ESPN+.