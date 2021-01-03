After a long two-week break over the holiday season, the West Virginia women’s basketball team started the new year with a solid Big 12 win over the Oklahoma Sooners, 90-72, on Sunday evening.
Struggling in Big 12 play had become a common theme for the Mountaineers, after a dismal conference play record last season, WVU (7-2, 1-2 Big 12) had started the 2020-21 season off with an 0-2 conference record, losing to the Baylor Lady Bears and the Oklahoma State Cowboys in December.
However, West Virginia would not be denied for the first time this year. Star guard Kysre Gondrezick was in absolute control on both ends of the court, leading the team in scoring with 27 points.
In addition to Gondrezick’s hot hand, other fellow Mountaineers scored in the double-digits, including Kirsten Deans with 20 points, Esmery Martinez with 18 and Kari Niblack with 13.
“It was a total team effort,” said WVU head coach Mike Carey. “All the girls played great, even the ones who were coming on and off the bench. We had a long break there but the girls came out and played great.”
One of the integral parts of the game plan for the Mountaineers was to shut down Oklahoma's potent scorer, Madi Williams.
A double-team at the top of the key was one of the many things that the Mountaineers attempted to do to keep the ball out of her hands. Despite all the measures WVU took, Williams still managed to drop 45 points.
“She’s an incredible player,” Carey said. “We double-teamed her a bit but they have a lot of shooters. The girls did a great job on defense.”
WVU was consistent and efficient all day on the offensive side of the ball, out rebounding the Lady Sooners offensively 13-11. Martinez led the way for the Mountaineers, grabbing 11 boards.
Spreading Oklahoma (3-5, 0-3 Big 12) out on defense and attacking the paint paved the way to the win for West Virginia, where Gondrezick also led the team in assists with six.
Due to their originally scheduled road trip to play Kansas State being postponed, next up on the schedule for the Mountaineers is the first home game of 2021 against the Texas Longhorns next Saturday.