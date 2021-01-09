Coming off an impressive win against Oklahoma last weekend, the West Virginia Mountaineers were up against a difficult opponent in the No. 17 Texas Longhorns in Morgantown on Saturday evening.
The Mountaineers were able to ride the wave of momentum from their bout against Oklahoma, as they went on to defeat Texas (8-2, 2-1 Big 12) in a 92-58 rout, the team’s most complete outing of the season so far.
Senior Kysre Gondrezick led the way for the Mountaineers, dropping 24 points, despite shooting 10-for-23 from the field and 1-for-7 from three-point range. It was maybe not her most consistent performance, but one that set the tone for West Virginia (8-2, 2-2 Big 12) all night.
Sophomore forward Esmery Martinez followed closely behind with 19 points on the night, going 9-for-12 in a dominating performance inside the paint. Martinez was the leading rebounder for WVU, grabbing a total of 10 boards.
The key to success for the Mountaineers all night was spreading out the Longhorns’ defense and creating opportunities inside the paint and up at the basket. WVU ended up with an impressive tally of 23 assists during the game, a season-high. Gondrezick also topped this category with six assists dished out on the night.
“I am so proud of the girls,” said West Virginia head coach Mike Carey. “All-around performance. We’re playing some great ball right now, but I told them we have to keep getting better.”
The 23 assists led to plenty of scoring to be had for everyone in the old gold and blue, with junior Madisen Smith scoring 17 points, and junior Kirsten “KK” Deans had 12 herself, leaving the Mountaineers with four different players in double-figures, matching the same amount of players in double-figures as the previous game against Oklahoma.
The team defense was also suffocating for WVU, only allowing the high scoring Texas offense to score 58 points. The Longhorns struggled shooting all evening, tallying a 40% shooting mark from the field. Martinez led the way for the Mountaineers in steals, with three.
The long and challenging Big 12 schedule rolls on for the red-hot Mountaineers, with their next meeting up against Texas Tech on Wednesday, Jan. 13. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcasted live via the Big 12 Now network on ESPN+.