After trailing by double-digits with three minutes left in the game, the West Virginia women’s basketball team went on a 21-0 run to close the game and defeat the Kansas State Wildcats, 65-56.
West Virginia (11-2, 5-2 Big 12) was trailing the first 37 minutes of the game and just couldn’t find a basket. At the half, the Mountaineers were shooting 25% from the field.
In the third quarter, WVU found some light, as it went on a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to one-point. Kansas State (5-5, 0-3 Big 12) couldn’t handle West Virginia’s full-court press, turning it over 27 times on Wednesday night. That’s a season-high of turnovers that the Mountaineers created.
The first run that WVU had in the second half, the Wildcats responded very well, going on an 8-0 run to end the third. KSU went into the fourth quarter with a 12-point lead.
At the beginning of the fourth quarter, it looked like the same game from West Virginia. With three minutes to go in the game, Kansas State was up 12 points.
Then, the Mountaineers flipped a switch.
It all started with an Esmery Martinez three-pointer. The Mountaineers’ pressure once again got to KSU. In the final three minutes, the Wildcats turned the ball over nine times.
West Virginia continued to get layups off of stealing the inbound pass.
Kysre Gondrezick gave WVU its first lead of the game with 1:10 after an offensive rebound that led to a layup.
Following KSU fouling and an ejection, Gondrezick made seven free throws in the final 12 seconds to secure the win for the Mountaineers.
Kari Niblack led the team with 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Niblack scored 11 of her points in the second quarter.
Gondrezick finished the game with 22 points on 11 made free throws. The redshirt senior went on a 9-0 run by herself in the final minute of the game.
Martinez was a contributing piece to the pressure created by WVU. The sophomore forward tied the game up late in the fourth quarter following a turnover by KSU.
Sophomore Jayla Hemingway left the game in the fourth quarter after a knee injury.
The Mountaineers won this game by creating turnovers. Off of Kansas State’s 27 turnovers, WVU scored 36 points.
West Virginia finished the game shooting 38% after an abysmal shooting performance in the first half. The Mountaineers also made 24-of-31 free throws against the Wildcats.
After the exciting comeback by West Virginia, the Mountaineers will get a week off to travel to Lubbock, Texas, to prepare for Texas Tech on Jan. 27. Coverage will be on ESPN+, starting at 7 p.m.