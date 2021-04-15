West Virginia senior guard Kysre Gondrezick was selected fourth overall in the 2021 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever on Thursday night.
Gondrezick is the highest picked women’s basketball player in West Virginia basketball history.
In her senior year, Gondrezick averaged 19.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. The guard from Benton Harbor, Michigan, was recognized as an All-American Honorable Mention and earned a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team as a unanimous selection.
Behind Gondrezick's leadership, West Virginia finished the season 22-7 overall and 13-5 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers advanced to the championship game of the Big 12 Conference Tournament and the second round of the NCAA Tournament.