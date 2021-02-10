On Wednesday night, the No. 19 West Virginia women’s basketball team extended its win streak to 11 games after a physical game with Kansas, winning, 69-61.
In the first quarter, the Jayhawks (7-10, 3-8 Big 12) got out to a quick 10-4 lead. This would be the only lead that Kansas had all game. Behind Kysre Gondrezick, the Mountaineers (16-2, 10-2 Big 12) went on a 19-2 run to end the first quarter. WVU made multiple three-point shots in the quarter to get on its big run. The Mountaineers held onto their lead for the next 36 minutes of game time.
The Mountaineers went into halftime with a nine-point lead.
The third quarter consisted of both teams shooting the ball well. The Jayhawks shot 56% from the field, while the Mountaineers shot 54%. WVU went into the fourth quarter leading by 10.
Kansas made the game interesting in the fourth. Jayhawk guard Holly Kersgieter connected on a four-point play, after getting fouled shooting a three. Kergieter finished with a game-high of 25 points. After Kergieter hit the free-throw, Jayhawk guard Zakiyah Franklin hit two free-throws to make it a four-point game with 90 seconds left.
After that stretch, WVU was able to get two stops on defense and closed the game out with a pair of free throws from Kari Niblack and Gondrezick.
Kysre Gondrezick led the Mountaineers with 19 points on 6-of-18 shooting. The senior guard struggled tonight from the free throw line, shooting 4-of-8.
Kari Niblack got knocked around all game, even a couple of times having to come out of the game due to hard fouls. Despite that, Niblack finished with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting. The junior forward was automatic from mid-range.
Esmery Martinez added 17 more points for West Virginia against the Jayhawks. Martinez shot 50% from the field and pulled down seven rebounds.
Both West Virginia and Kansas struggled to take care of the ball on Wednesday night. The Mountaineers turned the ball over 17 times, while the Jayhawks turned it over 14 times. It was a struggle for WVU to score off of turnovers only converting for seven points.
West Virginia finished the game as a team shooting 48% from the field. The Mountaineers shot the ball poorly from three, shooting 5-of-16.
Next, the West Virginia Mountaineers will host the Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday afternoon. The game will be on ESPN+ at 2 p.m.