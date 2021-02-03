The No. 21 West Virginia women’s basketball team defeated Iowa State, 65-56, to extend their win streak to nine games.
Iowa State (11-7, 7-4 Big 12) gave West Virginia (14-2, 8-2 Big 12) a competitive game by hitting 11 three-pointers. As much as ISU made a lot of threes, they also missed a bunch, shooting 28%.
The Mountaineers went into the half with a one-point lead, but came out in the third quarter firing away. WVU scored 21 points in the quarter, shooting 7-of-16 from the field and 3-of-5 from three-point range. Five different Mountaineers scored in the third quarter, which led to WVU taking a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Behind Kysre Gondrezick’s 10 points in the fourth quarter, West Virginia was able to set itself up for victory. The Cyclones were hard to put away as ISU made it a six-point game with under three minutes to go.
Madisen Smith and Gondrezick hit crucial free-throws to close out the game and gave WVU a comfortable win.
Gondrezick led the Mountaineers in points, having a 24-point performance on Wednesday night. The redshirt senior guard shot efficiently all night, shooting 8-of-15 from the field and 3-of-7 from behind the arc.
Smith also had an efficient night, scoring 15 points on eight shots. The sophomore from South Carolina shot 2-of-3 from three and shot 5-of-6 from the charity strike. Wednesday’s game marks Smith’s eighth game where she scored in double figures.
Kari Niblack contributed against the Cyclones, scoring 11 points. Niblack was a rebound shy of a double-double.
As a team, the Mountaineers shot 39% from the field and 32% from three. The deciding factor of the game was WVU getting to the free-throw line. The Mountaineers shot 14 more free-throws than the Cyclones, shooting 15-of-18 as a team.
West Virginia only turned the ball over seven times in the game, while scoring 10 points off of Iowa State turnovers.
WVU had 10 fast-break points against ISU, making the tempo of the game go faster.
The Mountaineers will try to reach 10 straight victories when they travel to Austin, Texas, to take on the Texas Longhorns on Saturday night. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. on the Longhorn Network.